Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,970,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 3.85% of Trean Insurance Group worth $31,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Trean Insurance Group by 277.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 126.7% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Trean Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Trean Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Trean Insurance Group in the first quarter worth about $566,000. Institutional investors own 23.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Trean Insurance Group alerts:

Trean Insurance Group stock opened at $16.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $859.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.51. Trean Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $19.57.

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Trean Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 40.69%. Research analysts expect that Trean Insurance Group, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Trean Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trean Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

In other Trean Insurance Group news, Director Altaris Partners, Llc sold 4,250,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $56,531,623.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,703.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew O’brien sold 616,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $8,198,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trean Insurance Group Profile

Trean Insurance Group, Inc provides products and services to the specialty insurance market in the United States. The company underwrites specialty casualty insurance products both through its program partners and its own managing general agencies. It also offers workers' compensation; other liability insurance products, such as admitted general liability and construction defect products; accident and health; and other insurance products.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Trean Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trean Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.