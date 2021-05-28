AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Shares Up 6%

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) shares shot up 6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.69 and last traded at $24.63. 2,584 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 210,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.24.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALVR. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on AlloVir from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on AlloVir from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AlloVir from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.47.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.10). As a group, research analysts anticipate that AlloVir, Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

In other AlloVir news, insider Ann M. Leen sold 3,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $90,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Agustin Melian sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total value of $97,387.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 516,516 shares in the company, valued at $13,413,920.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 417,551 shares of company stock worth $12,211,919. Company insiders own 55.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AlloVir in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of AlloVir in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AlloVir in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 260.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AlloVir in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 40.94% of the company’s stock.

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

