Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the forty-seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirty-nine have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,524.23.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,625.00 to $2,681.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,953.00 to $3,127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $2,875.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of GOOGL traded down $5.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,356.85. 1,059,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,731,535. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $1,351.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2,431.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,297.78 and a 200-day moving average of $1,999.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 87.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,221,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 22,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,332,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 59,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $122,307,000 after buying an additional 29,500 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,473,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 34.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

