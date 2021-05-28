Alps Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)

Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,725 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Altimmune were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALT. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Altimmune by 119.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 4,649 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,434,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the fourth quarter valued at about $860,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the fourth quarter valued at about $484,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the fourth quarter valued at about $369,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.14% of the company’s stock.

ALT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altimmune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.75.

In other news, Director Philip Hodges sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $96,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,394.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ALT opened at $12.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.17. Altimmune, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.71 and a 1 year high of $35.10.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.01. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 31.95% and a negative net margin of 881.27%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing intranasal vaccines, immune modulating therapies, and treatments for liver disease. The company develops AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine that is in Phase I clinical trial to protect against COVID-19; T-COVID, an intranasal immune modulating therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to evaluate the potential of T-COVID to prevent clinical worsening in patients with early COVID-19; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine product candidate that is in a Phase 1b trial; and NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of seasonal and pandemic use.

