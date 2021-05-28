Alps Advisors Inc. Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Alps Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,098 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,616,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $673,829,000 after purchasing an additional 114,410 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 5,193,199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $528,875,000 after purchasing an additional 72,542 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,458,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $250,323,000 after purchasing an additional 707,625 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,121,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $114,242,000 after purchasing an additional 56,643 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,021,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $104,001,000 after purchasing an additional 202,615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

In other news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.42, for a total value of $517,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,571,034.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 4,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $795,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,420 shares of company stock valued at $5,740,110 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

WSM opened at $171.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $173.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.77. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.90 and a 52 week high of $194.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.67.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $1.10. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 51.02%. Equities analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 26.11%.

WSM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.50.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.