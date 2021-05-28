Alps Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)

Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) by 70.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 373,548 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 154,430 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Harmony Gold Mining worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 620,136 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 103,580 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 985,075 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,610,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 61,911,408 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $289,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416,967 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 188,703 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 43,665 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. 25.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Harmony Gold Mining alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on HMY shares. Investec cut Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of HMY stock opened at $5.16 on Friday. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $2.93 and a fifty-two week high of $7.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a $0.0727 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. Harmony Gold Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently -120.00%.

Harmony Gold Mining Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for uranium, silver, and copper deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.