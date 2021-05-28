Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 12,376 Shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

Alps Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,376 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Paramount Group during the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paramount Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 14.6% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. 53.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paramount Group alerts:

Shares of PGRE opened at $10.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -72.33 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 4.27. Paramount Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.54 and a fifty-two week high of $11.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.61.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $181.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.64 million. Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a negative return on equity of 0.55%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.17%.

PGRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of Paramount Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Paramount Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.71.

Paramount Group Profile

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.