Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 1,483 Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,483 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 6,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 4.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

National Health Investors stock opened at $65.56 on Friday. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.70 and a 52 week high of $78.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.55. The company has a quick ratio of 21.67, a current ratio of 21.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 0.92.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.11). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 48.23%. The business had revenue of $80.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. National Health Investors’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $1.102 dividend. This represents a $4.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is currently 78.75%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NHI. Truist Securities boosted their target price on National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist lifted their price target on National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on National Health Investors from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Capital One Financial cut National Health Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

