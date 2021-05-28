Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Director Jeff Horing Sells 1,375 Shares

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Director Jeff Horing sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total transaction of $108,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE:AYX opened at $76.98 on Friday. Alteryx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.32 and a fifty-two week high of $185.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.21.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.15. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 9.81% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $118.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alteryx, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AYX. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on shares of Alteryx from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Alteryx from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Alteryx from $157.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Alteryx from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alteryx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,886,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alteryx by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,884,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,295,000 after purchasing an additional 524,157 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Alteryx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,892,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its stake in Alteryx by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 742,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,402,000 after purchasing an additional 294,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Alteryx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,294,000. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.