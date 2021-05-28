Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) PT Lowered to $105.00 at Piper Sandler

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AYX. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Alteryx from $157.00 to $129.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Alteryx from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Alteryx from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Alteryx in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Alteryx from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alteryx currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $137.23.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Alteryx stock opened at $76.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.11 and a 200-day moving average of $103.21. Alteryx has a one year low of $73.32 and a one year high of $185.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.15. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 9.81% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $118.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Alteryx will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.48, for a total transaction of $641,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeff Horing sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total transaction of $108,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,015 shares of company stock worth $2,612,648. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 574.9% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 37,149 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alteryx by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Akaris Global Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,298,000. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Alteryx by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 60,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,997,000 after acquiring an additional 17,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of Alteryx by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 6,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.