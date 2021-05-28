Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Fernwood Investment Management LLC

Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,093 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 2.4% of Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 106,580.3% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,483,000 after acquiring an additional 7,548,014 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $14,877,308,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,364,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,328 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 35,361.0% in the first quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 249,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 24,444.3% in the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 218,444 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,636,000 after purchasing an additional 217,554 shares in the last quarter. 57.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,230.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 61.47, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,317.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,206.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,378.23 and a 52-week high of $3,554.00.
In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $2,752,548.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,456,111.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $3,544,555.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,762,489.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,950.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4,360.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,168.98.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
Read More: CAC 40 Index
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.