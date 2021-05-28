Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Fernwood Investment Management LLC

Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,093 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 2.4% of Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 106,580.3% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,483,000 after acquiring an additional 7,548,014 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $14,877,308,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,364,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,328 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 35,361.0% in the first quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 249,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 24,444.3% in the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 218,444 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,636,000 after purchasing an additional 217,554 shares in the last quarter. 57.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,230.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 61.47, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,317.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,206.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,378.23 and a 52-week high of $3,554.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 56.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $2,752,548.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,456,111.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $3,544,555.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,762,489.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,950.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4,360.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,168.98.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

