AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Sets New 12-Month High at $29.76

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $29.76 and last traded at $26.52, with a volume of 698759188 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.56.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMC shares. MKM Partners cut AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Loop Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.30.

The stock has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.66 and its 200-day moving average is $7.12.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.18 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 84.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.22) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Daniel E. Ellis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total value of $94,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,667.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director America Entertainment I. Wanda sold 1,582,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $22,842,632.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,103,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,277,603.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,859,074 shares of company stock valued at $25,910,149. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 340,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 101,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 179,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 74,486 shares during the last quarter. 25.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

