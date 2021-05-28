Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.40.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Macquarie cut Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Amcor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Amcor in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Get Amcor alerts:

In related news, EVP Ian Wilson sold 195,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $2,412,672.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 195,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,412,672. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arun Nayar sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total value of $617,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCR. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in Amcor in the first quarter worth $548,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Amcor during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,124,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amcor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Amcor by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 939,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,978,000 after purchasing an additional 317,593 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Amcor by 92.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 10,288 shares during the last quarter. 36.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AMCR opened at $11.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Amcor has a twelve month low of $9.14 and a twelve month high of $12.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.62.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Amcor had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amcor will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a $0.117 dividend. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. Amcor’s payout ratio is 73.44%.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.