American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) CEO Carl H. Lindner III Sells 63,240 Shares

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) CEO Carl H. Lindner III sold 63,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total transaction of $8,268,630.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Carl H. Lindner III sold 86,760 shares of American Financial Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.18, for a total transaction of $11,207,656.80.

Shares of American Financial Group stock opened at $132.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.73. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.73 and a 1 year high of $133.60. The stock has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.95.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.74. American Financial Group had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 23.70%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFG. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in American Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $25,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 65.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AFG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of American Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $95.75 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.50.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

