American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Shares Sold by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp trimmed its position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 58.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 31,900 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $2,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in American Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $7,225,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in American Financial Group by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,836,000 after purchasing an additional 76,110 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its stake in American Financial Group by 59.4% in the first quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 393,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,411,000 after purchasing an additional 146,727 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in American Financial Group by 10.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 50,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,742,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Financial Group by 285.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 16,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO S Craig Lindner sold 313 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total transaction of $36,642.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carl H. Lindner III sold 86,760 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.18, for a total value of $11,207,656.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,459,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 202,335 shares of company stock worth $26,241,626. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AFG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded American Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on American Financial Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on American Financial Group from $95.75 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. American Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.50.

Shares of AFG stock opened at $132.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $124.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.73. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.73 and a 52 week high of $133.60. The company has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.95.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 17.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.70%.

American Financial Group Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

