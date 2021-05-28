American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Earns “Hold” Rating from Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reiterated their hold rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AMH. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Zelman & Associates reiterated a hold rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.73.

AMH stock opened at $37.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.01. The company has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.27, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.50. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $24.38 and a 1-year high of $38.26.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $312.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.95 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 2.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.75 per share, for a total transaction of $53,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $187,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes bought 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,994,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 316,092 shares of company stock worth $10,230,812. 6.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,018,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000,000 after purchasing an additional 407,903 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 100,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 72,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,753,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $592,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,007,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,228,000 after purchasing an additional 89,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

