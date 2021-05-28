American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) PT Raised to $38.00 at Morgan Stanley

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, May 17th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.73.

Shares of AMH stock opened at $37.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.27, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.01. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $24.38 and a 12 month high of $38.26.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $312.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.75 per share, with a total value of $53,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $187,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes purchased 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,994,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 316,092 shares of company stock valued at $10,230,812 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 173.0% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 69.6% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

