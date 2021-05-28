American International Group Inc. Sells 3,062 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

American International Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,062 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $17,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AON. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in AON by 6,041.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 4,108 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in AON by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,032,000 after purchasing an additional 6,563 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in AON by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. 98.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $253.88 on Friday. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $177.21 and a 52-week high of $260.97. The stock has a market cap of $57.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $245.50 and its 200 day moving average is $222.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. AON had a return on equity of 62.86% and a net margin of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.68 earnings per share. AON’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.40.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

