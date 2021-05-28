Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Receives $4.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.50.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins lowered Americas Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on Americas Silver from $4.50 to $2.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Americas Silver from $3.60 to $2.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Americas Silver from $5.25 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Americas Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Americas Silver by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 6,526 shares during the last quarter. swisspartners Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Americas Silver in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital CS Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Americas Silver in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Mark Stevens bought a new stake in shares of Americas Silver in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Americas Silver in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN USAS traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,442,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,728. The company has a market capitalization of $231.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.82. Americas Silver has a twelve month low of $1.59 and a twelve month high of $3.90.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.21). Americas Silver had a negative net margin of 369.43% and a negative return on equity of 33.28%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Americas Silver will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

