AMI Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up 2.3% of AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,635,000. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 276.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 26,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 19,196 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,121,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,608,000 after acquiring an additional 9,498 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $616,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,255,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.27. The company had a trading volume of 933,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,051,324. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.56. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $22.39 and a twelve month high of $43.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $362.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.56.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BAC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.26.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

