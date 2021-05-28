AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $41 million-$41 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.95 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on POWW. Roth Capital started coverage on AMMO in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital started coverage on AMMO in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

Shares of AMMO stock opened at $6.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.55. AMMO has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $9.95.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AMMO stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW) by 55.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,851 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.08% of AMMO worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Ammo, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ammunition and ammunition component products for use in handguns and long guns in the United States and internationally. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms.

