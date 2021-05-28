Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.500-1.720 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.63 billion-$1.77 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.65 billion.

Several research firms have commented on ADI. Raymond James boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist Securities cut their target price on Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Analog Devices from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $165.00.

NASDAQ ADI traded up $1.39 on Friday, reaching $164.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,747,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,245,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $156.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.19. Analog Devices has a 1-year low of $110.41 and a 1-year high of $165.62. The company has a market cap of $60.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.26.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 25.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 56.21%.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.38, for a total value of $1,573,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,917,173.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.18, for a total value of $1,114,965.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,619,424.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,936 shares of company stock worth $9,138,627. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Analog Devices stock. Camden National Bank bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

