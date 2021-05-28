Analysts Anticipate Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) to Announce -$0.24 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.24) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Evolus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the highest is ($0.21). Evolus reported earnings of ($0.63) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evolus will report full-year earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($0.81). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to $0.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Evolus.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $20.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.60 million. Evolus had a negative net margin of 234.87% and a negative return on equity of 736.81%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EOLS shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Evolus from $11.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on Evolus from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist cut Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist Financial cut Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Evolus by 208.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 253,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 171,499 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Evolus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Evolus by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Evolus by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bender Robert & Associates acquired a new stake in Evolus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $325,000. 15.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evolus stock opened at $10.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.97. The stock has a market cap of $586.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 2.35. Evolus has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $17.38.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

