Analysts Anticipate GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $859.99 Million

Equities analysts expect that GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) will announce sales of $859.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for GMS’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $847.97 million and the highest is $874.00 million. GMS reported sales of $770.85 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, June 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GMS will report full year sales of $3.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.37 billion to $3.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for GMS.

Get GMS alerts:

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $751.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.42 million. GMS had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share.

GMS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of GMS from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of GMS from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Truist raised their target price on shares of GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of GMS from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.60.

GMS stock opened at $45.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 67.44 and a beta of 2.11. GMS has a 12-month low of $19.90 and a 12-month high of $47.11.

In related news, Director Theron I. Gilliam sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total value of $415,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,231.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 46,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,034,626.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 321,010 shares of company stock worth $12,690,962 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in GMS by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 332,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in GMS in the 1st quarter worth $307,000. Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in GMS in the 1st quarter worth $23,750,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in GMS in the 1st quarter worth $1,486,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in GMS in the 1st quarter worth $326,000. Institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

GMS Company Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Read More: Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GMS (GMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.