Analysts Anticipate Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Posted by on May 28th, 2021

Analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) will report $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the highest is $1.42. Renewable Energy Group reported earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5,850%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group will report full-year earnings of $3.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $5.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $6.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Renewable Energy Group.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.70. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $539.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.29 million.

REGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $104.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.30.

NASDAQ REGI traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $60.84. 3,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,328,598. Renewable Energy Group has a 52-week low of $22.10 and a 52-week high of $117.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.81.

In related news, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 1,999 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $122,738.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher D. Sorrells sold 10,000 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $620,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,320,609.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REGI. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth $1,191,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,418,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,650,000 after acquiring an additional 641,916 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,882,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $520,541,000 after acquiring an additional 505,944 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 3,557.7% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 501,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,092,000 after acquiring an additional 487,400 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth $28,728,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Renewable Energy Group (REGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI)

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.