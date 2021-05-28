Analysts Anticipate Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) will report $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the highest is $1.42. Renewable Energy Group reported earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5,850%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group will report full-year earnings of $3.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $5.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $6.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Renewable Energy Group.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.70. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $539.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.29 million.

REGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $104.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.30.

NASDAQ REGI traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $60.84. 3,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,328,598. Renewable Energy Group has a 52-week low of $22.10 and a 52-week high of $117.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.81.

In related news, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 1,999 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $122,738.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher D. Sorrells sold 10,000 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $620,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,320,609.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REGI. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth $1,191,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,418,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,650,000 after acquiring an additional 641,916 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,882,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $520,541,000 after acquiring an additional 505,944 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 3,557.7% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 501,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,092,000 after acquiring an additional 487,400 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth $28,728,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

