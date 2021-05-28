Analysts Expect Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Will Post Earnings of -$0.68 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) will announce earnings per share of ($0.68) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Assembly Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.60) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.81). Assembly Biosciences reported earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 457.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.76) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.38) to ($2.49). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.38) to ($2.25). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Assembly Biosciences.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.10. Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 24.46% and a negative net margin of 78.57%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Assembly Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Assembly Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist reduced their price target on Assembly Biosciences from $45.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Assembly Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 230.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,629 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Assembly Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Assembly Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Assembly Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Assembly Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASMB stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $3.97. The company had a trading volume of 433,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,187. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.15 and a 200-day moving average of $5.26. Assembly Biosciences has a 12 month low of $3.78 and a 12 month high of $27.84.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection. Its product candidates include Vebicorvir to treat patients with chronic HBV infection; ABI-H2158, which is in Phase II clinical study for chronic HBV infection; ABI-H3733 that has completed Phase Ia clinical study for the treatment of HBV.

