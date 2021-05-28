Analysts Expect B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Analysts predict that B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) will announce $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for B&G Foods’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the highest is $0.51. B&G Foods posted earnings per share of $0.71 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 35.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that B&G Foods will report full year earnings of $2.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.37. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover B&G Foods.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $505.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.88 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS.

BGS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Shares of B&G Foods stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,908. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. B&G Foods has a one year low of $20.63 and a one year high of $47.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.07%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BGS. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in B&G Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 69.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on B&G Foods (BGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.