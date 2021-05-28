Analysts Expect Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) to Post $0.15 EPS

Brokerages expect Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) to report earnings per share of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Carrols Restaurant Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.14. Carrols Restaurant Group posted earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group will report full-year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.14. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.22. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Carrols Restaurant Group.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $389.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.73 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TAST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Shares of TAST opened at $5.78 on Tuesday. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of $4.01 and a 1-year high of $8.09. The stock has a market cap of $297.68 million, a PE ratio of -18.06 and a beta of 2.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

In other news, Director Matthew Terker Perelman purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.60 per share, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 181,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,196,738.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 33.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 7,336 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,529,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,884,000 after buying an additional 9,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,436,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.40% of the company’s stock.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King franchisee. As of January 3, 2021, it operated 1,009 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

