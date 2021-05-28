Analysts Expect PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) to Announce $2.51 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) will report earnings of $2.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PotlatchDeltic’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.60 and the lowest is $2.45. PotlatchDeltic reported earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6,175%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic will report full year earnings of $7.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.80 to $8.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover PotlatchDeltic.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.18. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 26.53%. The company had revenue of $354.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PCH. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $61.00 price target (up from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up previously from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.20.

In related news, Director Michael J. Covey sold 79,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total value of $4,791,636.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William Lindeke Driscoll sold 18,333 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $1,106,946.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 144,122 shares of company stock valued at $8,676,384. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 28,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,564 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 236,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,848,000 after purchasing an additional 10,293 shares in the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA purchased a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the fourth quarter valued at $1,348,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 49,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 7,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 45,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,298,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.12. The stock had a trading volume of 7,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,439. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.71. PotlatchDeltic has a 1-year low of $33.53 and a 1-year high of $65.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.78%.

PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

