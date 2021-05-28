Analysts Offer Predictions for Spirit Realty Capital, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SRC)

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) – Truist Securiti issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Spirit Realty Capital in a research report issued on Monday, May 24th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Spirit Realty Capital’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Shares of NYSE SRC opened at $47.11 on Thursday. Spirit Realty Capital has a twelve month low of $28.06 and a twelve month high of $48.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.25, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.53.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $134.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.84 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 8.28%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 84.75%.

In other news, EVP Jay Young sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $705,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,364. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 143.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,045,000 after buying an additional 89,560 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 140,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,625,000 after buying an additional 6,065 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,548,000 after buying an additional 7,972 shares during the last quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC increased its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 132,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,302,000 after buying an additional 34,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.