Analysts Set Gecina SA (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Price Target at $162.00

Gecina SA (OTCMKTS:GECFF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $162.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GECFF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gecina in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gecina in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gecina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Gecina in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Gecina in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GECFF remained flat at $$144.61 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $144.35 and its 200 day moving average is $146.36. Gecina has a one year low of $112.02 and a one year high of $159.40.

Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe's leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments. These portfolios are valued at 20 billion euros at end-June 2020.

