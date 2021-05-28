Analysts Set Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) PT at $39.00

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

GRPN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Groupon from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Groupon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Groupon from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Groupon from $29.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRPN opened at $48.21 on Tuesday. Groupon has a 52-week low of $14.95 and a 52-week high of $64.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.42 and a beta of 2.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The coupon company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $1.35. Groupon had a negative net margin of 4.58% and a negative return on equity of 25.13%. The firm had revenue of $263.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.63) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Groupon will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRPN. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Groupon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,539,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Groupon in the fourth quarter valued at $703,000. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new position in Groupon in the fourth quarter valued at $2,658,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Groupon during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Groupon during the 4th quarter worth about $384,000. 69.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

