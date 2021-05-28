Analysts Set Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) PT at $39.00

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.00.
GRPN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Groupon from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Groupon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Groupon from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Groupon from $29.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.
Shares of NASDAQ:GRPN opened at $48.21 on Tuesday. Groupon has a 52-week low of $14.95 and a 52-week high of $64.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.42 and a beta of 2.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRPN. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Groupon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,539,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Groupon in the fourth quarter valued at $703,000. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new position in Groupon in the fourth quarter valued at $2,658,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Groupon during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Groupon during the 4th quarter worth about $384,000. 69.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Groupon
Groupon, Inc operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.
Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.