Analysts Set Relx Plc (LON:REL) Price Target at GBX 1,992.88

Shares of Relx Plc (LON:REL) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,992.88 ($26.04).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,075 ($27.11) price objective on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,785 ($23.32) price objective on Relx and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,070 ($27.04) target price on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,816 ($23.73) price target on shares of Relx and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

REL opened at GBX 1,848 ($24.14) on Tuesday. Relx has a twelve month low of GBX 1,484.90 ($19.40) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,973.50 ($25.78). The firm has a market cap of £35.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 339.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,892.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,819.05.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

