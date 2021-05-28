Analysts Set Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Target Price at $38.00

Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RTOKY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Rentokil Initial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Peel Hunt raised Rentokil Initial to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Rentokil Initial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. BNP Paribas raised Rentokil Initial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

OTCMKTS RTOKY opened at $34.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.55 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.13 and its 200-day moving average is $35.10. Rentokil Initial has a one year low of $29.73 and a one year high of $37.86.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.356 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 1.03%. Rentokil Initial’s dividend payout ratio is 36.73%.

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

