Analysts Set Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Price Target at $16.53

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.53.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SMMCF shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SMMCF remained flat at $$13.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 3,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,239. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.63 and a 200-day moving average of $11.09. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 52-week low of $7.56 and a 52-week high of $13.43.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end REIT focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

