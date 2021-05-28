Analysts Set U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) Price Target at $10.00

Shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.67.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SLCA. Barclays cut shares of U.S. Silica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on U.S. Silica from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on U.S. Silica from $4.35 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

In other news, Director William Jennings Kacal acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.55 per share, with a total value of $316,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 199,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,106,666.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Silica by 278.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 1,696.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,234 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 624.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Silica in the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SLCA opened at $12.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.48 and a 200-day moving average of $9.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $920.34 million, a PE ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 3.22. U.S. Silica has a 52 week low of $2.42 and a 52 week high of $15.38.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The mining company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $234.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.60 million. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that U.S. Silica will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

