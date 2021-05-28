Analyzing Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) & Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) and Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.2% of Alpha Metallurgical Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.8% of Natural Resource Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of Alpha Metallurgical Resources shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 35.3% of Natural Resource Partners shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Alpha Metallurgical Resources and Natural Resource Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpha Metallurgical Resources -28.90% -75.00% -11.51% Natural Resource Partners -80.46% 13.79% 3.01%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and Natural Resource Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpha Metallurgical Resources 0 1 0 0 2.00 Natural Resource Partners 0 0 1 0 3.00

Alpha Metallurgical Resources presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential downside of 18.57%. Natural Resource Partners has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential downside of 28.96%. Given Alpha Metallurgical Resources’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Alpha Metallurgical Resources is more favorable than Natural Resource Partners.

Risk and Volatility

Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Natural Resource Partners has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alpha Metallurgical Resources and Natural Resource Partners’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpha Metallurgical Resources $1.42 billion 0.24 -$446.90 million ($1.59) -11.58 Natural Resource Partners $140.32 million 1.60 -$84.82 million N/A N/A

Natural Resource Partners has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alpha Metallurgical Resources.

Summary

Natural Resource Partners beats Alpha Metallurgical Resources on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. operates as a mining company. It produces, processes, and sells met coal and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. It operates through two segments, Met and CAPP-Thermal. The Met segments operates five active mines and two preparation plants in Virginia; and seventeen active mines and five preparation plants in West Virginia. The CAPP – Thermal segments operates one active mine and one preparation plant in West Virginia. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc. and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. in February 2021. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Bristol, Tennessee.

Natural Resource Partners Company Profile

Natural Resource Partners L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Coal Royalty and Other, and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in Appalachia, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties are located in the United States; oil and gas royalty assets located in Louisiana; timber assets located in West Virginia; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery are located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming. The company leases a portion of its reserves in exchange for royalty payments; and owns and leases transportation and processing infrastructure related to coal properties. NRP (GP) LP serves as the general partner of the company. Natural Resource Partners L.P. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

