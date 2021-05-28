Analyzing Li Auto (LI) and Its Peers

Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI) is one of 50 public companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Li Auto to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Li Auto alerts:

This table compares Li Auto and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Li Auto $1.45 billion -$23.24 million -147.81 Li Auto Competitors $52.36 billion $1.86 billion 41.28

Li Auto’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Li Auto. Li Auto is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Li Auto and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Li Auto N/A N/A N/A Li Auto Competitors -421.80% 2.25% -0.20%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.8% of Li Auto shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.7% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Li Auto and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Li Auto 0 2 9 1 2.92 Li Auto Competitors 914 2281 2585 147 2.33

Li Auto currently has a consensus price target of $40.27, suggesting a potential upside of 70.27%. As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies have a potential downside of 2.92%. Given Li Auto’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Li Auto is more favorable than its peers.

Li Auto Company Profile

Li Auto Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc. and changed its name to Li Auto Inc. in July 2020. Li Auto Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.