Analyzing Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) and NewHydrogen (NASDAQ:NEWH)

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) and NewHydrogen (NASDAQ:NEWH) are both small-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Raven Industries and NewHydrogen, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Raven Industries 0 0 3 0 3.00 NewHydrogen 0 0 0 0 N/A

Raven Industries currently has a consensus price target of $39.00, indicating a potential downside of 12.34%. Given Raven Industries’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Raven Industries is more favorable than NewHydrogen.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.9% of Raven Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of NewHydrogen shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Raven Industries shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.8% of NewHydrogen shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Raven Industries has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NewHydrogen has a beta of 2.04, indicating that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Raven Industries and NewHydrogen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Raven Industries 6.53% 9.37% 7.55% NewHydrogen N/A N/A -7,477.85%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Raven Industries and NewHydrogen’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Raven Industries $348.36 million 4.58 $18.88 million $0.88 50.56 NewHydrogen N/A N/A -$140.54 million N/A N/A

Raven Industries has higher revenue and earnings than NewHydrogen.

Summary

Raven Industries beats NewHydrogen on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Raven Industries Company Profile

Raven Industries, Inc., a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace and defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar. The Applied Technology segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services precision agriculture products and information management tools that enable farmers to enhance farm yields. Its products include application controls, GPS-guidance steering systems, field computers, automatic boom controls, machine automation, information management tools, and injection systems, as well as Slingshot, a communications platform for its ag retailers, custom applicators, and enterprise farms; and services comprise high-speed in-field Internet connectivity and cloud-based data management. This segment sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and through aftermarket distribution partners. The Engineered Films segment produces plastic films and sheeting for geo-membrane, agricultural, construction, and industrial applications; and offers design-build and installation services for plastic films and sheeting. This segment sells its products directly to end-customers and through independent third-party distributors. The Aerostar segment offers high-altitude stratospheric platforms, technical services, and radar systems to provide research, communications, and situational awareness capabilities to governmental and commercial customers in the aerospace and defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets. Raven Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 1956 and is headquartered in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

NewHydrogen Company Profile

BioSolar, Inc. engages in developing clean energy technologies and materials for storing electrical energy produced by photovoltaic solar modules. It offers BioBacksheet, a green back sheet for photovoltaic solar modules. The company focuses on developing silicon alloy-based anode materials for lithium-ion batteries. It develops an electrolyzer technology to lower the cost of green hydrogen. It plans to engage with lithium-ion battery manufacturers and identify licensing partners in the electric vehicles, consumer electronics, and grid electrical storage industries to market its products. The company was formerly known as BioSolar Labs, Inc. and changed its name to BioSolar, Inc. in June 2006. BioSolar, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Santa Clarita, California.

