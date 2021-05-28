Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 50.47% and a negative net margin of 34.39%. The company had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. Anaplan’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

PLAN stock traded up $2.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.25. The company had a trading volume of 40,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,599,410. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.84 and a beta of 1.97. Anaplan has a 52-week low of $41.51 and a 52-week high of $86.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.22.

In other Anaplan news, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 30,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total transaction of $1,712,137.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,763,750.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.38, for a total transaction of $2,447,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,344,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,113,094.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 201,678 shares of company stock worth $11,593,479 in the last ninety days. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $77.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.76.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

