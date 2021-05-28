AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) Shares Bought by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) by 51.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,637 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,898 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 156.3% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 178.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,229 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 1st quarter worth $264,000. 28.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AngloGold Ashanti from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. HSBC raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. AngloGold Ashanti presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.26.

NYSE:AU opened at $23.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.53. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 12-month low of $19.55 and a 12-month high of $38.50.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $979.00 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that AngloGold Ashanti Limited will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates ten operations and three projects in eight countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

