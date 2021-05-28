Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) Hits New 12-Month High at $47.62

Shares of Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $47.62 and last traded at $47.62, with a volume of 1628 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.81.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $685.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 1.22.
In related news, Director Raymond J. Land sold 2,000 shares of Anika Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total value of $85,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,797.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,359,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,231,000 after acquiring an additional 108,900 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 731,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,085,000 after acquiring an additional 129,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 571.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 653,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,661,000 after acquiring an additional 556,349 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $10,437,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 22.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 253,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,325,000 after acquiring an additional 46,728 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK)
Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a joint preservation company that in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's joint pain management products include Monovisc and Orthovisc, which are single- and multi-injection, hyaluronic acid (HA)-based viscosupplements to provide pain relief from osteoarthritis (OA) conditions; Cingal, a novel, third-generation, single-injection OA product consisting of its proprietary cross-linked HA material combined with a steroid to provide short- and long-term pain relief; and Hyvisc, an injectable HA veterinary product for the treatment of joint dysfunction in horses.
