Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) Hits New 12-Month High at $47.62

Shares of Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $47.62 and last traded at $47.62, with a volume of 1628 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.81.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $685.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 1.22.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.19. Anika Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 20.83%. The firm had revenue of $34.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.39 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Raymond J. Land sold 2,000 shares of Anika Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total value of $85,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,797.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,359,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,231,000 after acquiring an additional 108,900 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 731,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,085,000 after acquiring an additional 129,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 571.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 653,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,661,000 after acquiring an additional 556,349 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $10,437,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 22.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 253,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,325,000 after acquiring an additional 46,728 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a joint preservation company that in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's joint pain management products include Monovisc and Orthovisc, which are single- and multi-injection, hyaluronic acid (HA)-based viscosupplements to provide pain relief from osteoarthritis (OA) conditions; Cingal, a novel, third-generation, single-injection OA product consisting of its proprietary cross-linked HA material combined with a steroid to provide short- and long-term pain relief; and Hyvisc, an injectable HA veterinary product for the treatment of joint dysfunction in horses.

