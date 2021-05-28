Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 3.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 738,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,430 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $6,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth $120,432,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,569,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $908,965,000 after buying an additional 6,157,541 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 111.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,398,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,824,000 after buying an additional 2,321,524 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth $18,805,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 5,076.9% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,869,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,801,000 after buying an additional 1,833,780 shares during the last quarter. 41.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NLY stock opened at $9.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 2.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.23. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.12 and a 12-month high of $9.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.52.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 184.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.54%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. TheStreet raised Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.78.

Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

