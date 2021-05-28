Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Receives Underperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their underperform rating on shares of Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Scotiabank reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a sell rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Monday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Antofagasta currently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Antofagasta alerts:

Antofagasta stock opened at $22.54 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.87. Antofagasta has a 12-month low of $10.84 and a 12-month high of $27.80.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

Read More: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.