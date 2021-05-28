Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Receives Underperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their underperform rating on shares of Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Scotiabank reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a sell rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Monday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Antofagasta currently has an average rating of Hold.
Antofagasta stock opened at $22.54 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.87. Antofagasta has a 12-month low of $10.84 and a 12-month high of $27.80.
Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃvar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.
