Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Stock Holdings Raised by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in AON were worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AON. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 318.2% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 98.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AON alerts:

NYSE:AON opened at $253.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $245.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.94. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $177.21 and a 52-week high of $260.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a market cap of $57.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 0.85.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. AON had a return on equity of 62.86% and a net margin of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Aon plc will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 20.80%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.40.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Story: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.