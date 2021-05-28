Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 206,700 shares, a growth of 116.2% from the April 29th total of 95,600 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 846,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Apollo Endosurgery stock opened at $7.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $190.60 million, a P/E ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.94. Apollo Endosurgery has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $7.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.77.

Get Apollo Endosurgery alerts:

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $13.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 million. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative return on equity of 730.71% and a negative net margin of 37.52%. Analysts forecast that Apollo Endosurgery will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apollo Endosurgery news, Director David Pacitti sold 18,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $128,757.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,142 shares in the company, valued at $124,635.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John R. Barr bought 10,000 shares of Apollo Endosurgery stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.89 per share, for a total transaction of $58,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,652.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APEN. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Apollo Endosurgery by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,326,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after purchasing an additional 900,730 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Apollo Endosurgery by 81.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 405,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 181,200 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC boosted its position in Apollo Endosurgery by 109.2% during the first quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 251,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 131,500 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its position in Apollo Endosurgery by 7.8% during the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,566,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,633,000 after purchasing an additional 113,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Endosurgery in the first quarter worth about $413,000. 49.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on APEN. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Apollo Endosurgery from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Endosurgery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on Apollo Endosurgery in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

About Apollo Endosurgery

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. The company offers OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing Systems that enable advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to place full thickness sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope.

Recommended Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Endosurgery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Endosurgery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.