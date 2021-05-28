Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Decreased by Harrington Investments INC

Harrington Investments INC trimmed its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,008 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,468 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 7.2% of Harrington Investments INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in Apple by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.45.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $125.28 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.91 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.22 and a 200 day moving average of $127.37.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

