Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s 3rd Largest Position

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lowered its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,355 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 794 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 3.5% of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Apple by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,355 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 23,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 16,056 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harborview Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 20,936 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $125.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $78.91 and a one year high of $145.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $130.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.37.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

Several equities analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.45.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.