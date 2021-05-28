Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) CFO Sells 25,500 Shares

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) CFO Daniel Durn sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $3,426,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Monday, May 10th, Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of Applied Materials stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $639,450.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Daniel Durn sold 5,500 shares of Applied Materials stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.96, for a total value of $731,280.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $137.82 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.15 and a 12 month high of $146.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.69 and a 200-day moving average of $108.87.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 22.35%. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMAT. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.58.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

