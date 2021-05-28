Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) Shares Gap Up to $49.30

Shares of Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $49.30, but opened at $50.95. Applied Molecular Transport shares last traded at $50.31, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMTI. JMP Securities began coverage on Applied Molecular Transport in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Applied Molecular Transport from $38.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Applied Molecular Transport from $32.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Molecular Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.75.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.33.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.17. Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Molecular Transport Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Lamond acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elizabeth Bhatt sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total value of $364,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Applied Molecular Transport in the 4th quarter valued at about $538,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Molecular Transport by 511.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Applied Molecular Transport during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Applied Molecular Transport during the 4th quarter worth approximately $486,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC increased its holdings in Applied Molecular Transport by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 119,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

